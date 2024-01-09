STETTIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marathon County say there is no threat to the public after a propane truck was involved in a roll-over crash Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:27 a.m. to a crash involving a rolled-over propane truck near the intersection of Maple Creek Drive and North 30th Avenue in the Town of Stettin.

Fire units from Safer and the Village of Maine, along with Marathon County Emergency Management members, also responded to the scene after the driver of the tanker reported a leak caused by the crash.

Officials say the leak was determined to be minor and there is currently no threat of fire or hazardous fumes to the public

At this time, no other information is available. Local Five will update this story if more details are released.