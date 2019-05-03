Marathon gas station robbed at knifepoint in Green Bay

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Green Bay Police Department

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Police are searching for a suspect after the Marathon gas station on the city's west side was robbed at knifepoint Thursday night.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. off West Mason Street. A man reportedly entered with a knife and demanded money, and got away with some cash.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male approximately 6 feet tall.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black colored jacket with a hood. The hood over his head was concealing most of his face.

He was wearing black/blue jeans.

The suspect left the area on foot and no vehicle was seen.

Investigators say they are working to develop leads for the identity of the suspect.

Nobody was hurt, and no other information has been provided at this time.