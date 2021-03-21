March Madness a boost for Fox Valley bars

Northland Pub expects large crowds during March Madness

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Now that March Madness is in full swing, it’s not only Badger fans breathing a sigh of relief, one Appleton bar owner says the tournament is a much-needed boost for business.

It’s that time of year, when it’s okay to have breakfast with a side of March Madness and Northland Pub is eating up the profits.

Craig Geerts, owner of Northland Pub says, “Business has picked up nicely over the last couple of months. It’s nice to see people starting to get back out.

Who’s more excited than the bar owners for the return of march madness, the fans of course.

Tim Rankin, a March Madness fan says, “It”s fantastic to get back in establishments and start supporting local businesses.”

Last year it was march sadness because the big dance was canceled along with that much-needed revenue.

Geerts says, “I can remember last year sitting and them cancelling the tournament during a game at half time before the NCAA tournament and it kind of puts a hole in your stomach. March is a big month for the bar business and that really hurt us last year when and then when covid really hit bad business slid and we got through it.”

To keep the seats full at Northland Pub, Craig hopes Wisconsin stays alive in the tournament.

Geerts says, “We tend to have a lot more patrons when the Badgers are winning so we would like to see them get as far they could.”