March’s Super Worm Moon emerges Monday

(WFRV) – March’s full moon, otherwise known as the Worm Moon, will reach its full peak on Monday, March 9 at 1:48 p.m., according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
The full moon goes by the name ‘Worm Moon’ because it “refers to the fact that earthworms and grubs tend to emerge from their winter dormancy at this time of year,” says the Almanac.
This Worm Moon isn’t just any full moon – it is the first supermoon of the year – making it a Super Worm Moon. There are only three supermoons each year. The next two are on April 7 and May 7, according to the Almanac.
To be considered a supermoon, a full moon must coincide with perigee, or the point in the Moon’s orbit of Earth where it is the closest to our planet. During this time, a full moon appears brighter and about 7 percent larger than a normal full moon, says the Almanac.
The March full moon is also called the Full Sap Moon, Crow Moon, and the Lenten Moon. For more on the March full moon, visit The Old Farmer’s Almanac website.
