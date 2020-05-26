Marco’s Pizza, Family Video in Ashwaubenon host Monday car meets

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Marco’s Pizza and Family Video in Ashwaubenon have come together to provide a weekly car meet.

Mondays at Marco’s features people bringing out their cars, trucks, bikes, and families to enjoy the company of other car enthusiasts and to talk cars. It is meant to serve as a fun, safe, and socially distanced meet up.

“You really don’t have anything that you can do,” Mac Miller, General Manager at Marco’s Pizza, tells WFRV Local 5. “And for car enthusiasts like us, a lot of people are going out and causing a lot of trouble somewhere. [The car meet is] safe and in a controlled environment and nobody’s going to do some crazy stuff. It keeps them off the streets and keeps them around other enthusiasts where they can enjoy it instead of going out and causing trouble.”

The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday at the lot located on the corner of the 2200 block of Cormier and True Lane.

