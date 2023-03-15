(WFRV) – Marcus Theaters and Movie Tavern’s ‘Movie Tuesday’ is getting a new name and an increase in movie ticket prices.

Marcus Theaters announced its ‘Movie Tuesday” will now be known as ‘Value Tuesday.’ What used to be just $5 for a movie ticket, will now be $6 for Magical Movie Rewards members and $7 for non-members.

‘Value Tuesday’ doesn’t just stop at movie tickets for loyalty members. Loyalty members can also get discounted food and drinks. This includes:

20% off concessions, food, and drink purchases (excluding alcohol)

$9.36 for a Super Combo Special

$2 Hot Dog Special

Non-members will have to pay the regular prices for food and drinks. Those looking to sign up to be a Magical Movie Rewards Member can do so for free here.

The new ‘Value Tuesday’ promotion starts March 28.