Marcus Theatres offers tips to moviegoers ahead of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ premiere

This image released by Disney/Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” (Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd.)

(WFRV) — Heading to the theatres for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”? Marcus Theatres is offering tips for opening week of the final movie in the Skywalker Saga, including what you can and cannot use to dress up as your favorite characters.

Marcus Theatres says fans can visit the Marcus Valley Grand Cinema in Appleton to see the film at 5 p.m. – one hour early. Fans will receive a free commemorative pin and a junior popcorn. Other locations will premiere the film at 6 p.m.

Throughout opening week, all Marcus Theatres will offer special early and late showtimes. For more information on those showtimes as well as tickets and theatre information, visit the Marcus Theatres website.

Marcus Theatres is reminding moviegoers to arrive early to leave extra time to park, visit concessions, and find your seats.

Moviegoers are also advised that, while dressing up as characters is encouraged, masks, make-up, or paint covering the face are not allowed. Lightsabers are allowed, but toy versions of real firearms, knives, or other weapons are not allowed.