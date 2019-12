All photos courtesy of Marcus Theatres

(WFRV) — Marcus Theatres will be showing holiday classics including Elf, It’s a Wonderful Life, and more starting on December 6.

Participating locations will be showing six different holiday films with tickets costing $6 per person.

Here’s a schedule of the movies being shown. For ticket information, click the title:

December 6-12:

December 13-19

For more information, visit the Marcus Theatres website.

Participating locations: