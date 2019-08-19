Marigold Mile delayed due to weather and soil issues

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Appleton’s popular Marigold Mile has seen delays due to both weather and unplanned soil removal along the planting route.

Fox Valley Nursery normally likes to have the marigolds planted by mid-July but only roughly half of the flowers are currently in the ground.

The nursery has had to remove top soil in the trenches left behind when the city completed its construction on South Oneida Street.

The soil is better suited for growing lawns and doesn’t allow enough oxygen to the flowers roots to sustain the larger blossoms.

The nursery is still asking for volunteers to help them get all the remaining marigolds planted in the next month.

For more on the nursery, click here.