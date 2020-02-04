Marine Joel Sinclair assists other veterans following their service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Marine veteran Joel Sinclair wants to make sure other vets get the proper treatment they deserve when they get out of the military.

“I feel that it’s my due diligence really to just give back in the community,” he said. “I feel like I need to help, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Joel enlisted with the Marines in 2012, following in the footsteps of his older brother.

“I was like ‘well if he can do it, I can do it better,” he said. “So I joined the infantry.”

Joel would eventually be deployed to Japan and Korea in 2013.

“[I] did a lot of support and did a lot of training with foreign nationals and different infantry groups from other countries. It was a really cool experience,” he said. “I then extended so I could do a second UDP and we went back to Japan/Korea. I was a team leader throughout all that. You’re kind of like a readiness force in case something happens.”

Joel got out of the military after four years and decided it would be best to continue serving in his community.

“I figured I could make more of a social contribution if I got out and joined various veteran organizations,” he said.

Joel is currently the Junior Vice Commander for VFW Post 2037 in Green Bay.

“I joined just to get back into that brotherhood, that camaraderie thing,” he said. “Our VFW post does a lot of different events. We had a tailgate zone at the Packer stadium in lot 1 [this past season].”

He’s also an original sponsor of the Bravo Company, N.E.W. Veterans Battalion, helping veterans integrate back into society after their service.

“When you get out, if your plan falls short or you didn’t sign up for school in time and you’re kind of just lost, this program is really focused on being that safety net,” he said.

Joel is also a board member of the Wisconsin Veterans Village Association in Appleton, helping vets with affordable housing units.

“Any person that’s ever signed on the dotted line, whether you’re a reservist or you were in the National Guard or you’re active duty, they allow you to be in these housing units,” he said.

On top of being part of the Veterans Outreach Program at his job at Schreiber Foods, and a wrestling coach at De Pere High School, Joel says the time is all worth it to help out his fellow vets.

“My days are fantastically full,” he said. “Asking for help is sometimes the hardest thing that any person could do, especially I found with veterans. I feel if I do something good for somebody else, they’ll do something good for somebody else and the world will be a better place.”

Nominate your Hometown Heroes to nate.stewart@wearegreenbay.com