MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Marinette responded to an apartment fire Thursday night.

The fire reported started on the second floor of the complex.

The American Red Cross tells WFRV Local 5 that they have been conected with 21 people from six units within the apartment building to provide temporary lodging and immediate-need assistance.

