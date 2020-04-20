Marinette assisted living residents visited by horse and pony show

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents at an assisted living facility in Marinette were treated to a horse and pony show Friday morning.

Izzy and Eva have both been working with Belle the miniature horse and Cooper the American paint pony for a while now.

They decided to put their skills on display in front of the windows of the cottages. Organizers tell WFRV Local 5 that the residents responded well to the show.

“You should’ve seen the smiles on all the residents’ faces,” Mickey Weddel of J&W Ranch tells WFRV Local 5. “Their activities director came out, Maria, came out and said that they were in there clapping and cheering. It just brought a lot of happiness to them during this bleak time.”

Both Belle and Cooper are from J&W Ranch, which is in the process of becoming a non-profit organization.

