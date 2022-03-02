Marinette-based manufacturer acquired by investment firm

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local manufacturer in Marinette was acquired by an investment firm, which will be their first company in the state of Wisconsin.

Winsert is headquartered in Marinette and on their website they describe themselves as a leading global provider of innovative alloy solutions to multiple industries. They were acquired by Altus Capital Partners which reportedly is an investment firm focused on middle-market manufacturing companies.

Company officials say the acquisition will allow Winser to accelerate growth and benefit both new and existing customers.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to work with Altus Capital Partners. Combining our history, assets, and people with the investment and energy of Altus Capital Partners gives all of us at Winsert a great feeling of optimism for the future. We are excited to expand our capabilities and bring Winsert’s alloy solutions into new end markets,” says Trish Lemery, Winsert’s President and CEO.



Winsert

Altus Capital Partners has multiple companies in their portfolio from a variety of states including Georgia, Minnesota, Pennslyvania and others. Their headquarters are in Connecticut.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released..