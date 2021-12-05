Marinette Christmas parade brings holiday cheer to community

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Christmas cheer filled the streets on Saturday night as the annual Marinette Christmas Parade floated by featuring many exciting floats, and of course lots of candy!

During the parade, bundled-up spectators lined the streets and got to see festive floats passing by to the beat of traditional holiday music.

Included in the parade were the Marinette High School Marching Marines who decked out their instruments for the occasion. Additionally, a few elves got to take a break from Santa’s workshop to join the parade and hand out candy to the crowd.

It truly was the most wonderful time of the year.

