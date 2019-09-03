Marinette Co.: De Pere man arrested after fleeing Deputy in stolen vehicle from GB

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after he led them on a chase after he didn’t pay for his gas.

Officials say they were dispatched to the Shell Station in Crivitz around 11:36 a.m. Tuesday for a vehicle that struck a fuel pump and fled the scene.

A description of the vehicle was given and the plate number was reportedly confirmed to match a Black Mercury that was stolen earlier Tuesday in Green Bay.

The Sheriff’s Office says another call came in about this vehicle, but this report stated the man pumped $61 of gas at the Krist Oil in Wausaukee and fled without paying.

A Sheriff’s Deputy says they spotted the vehicle traveling northbound in Beecher. The deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle.

Officials say the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle to Pembine and then west on Highway 8.

At County Road U in the Town of Dunbar, the vehicle went off the road and became stuck in the mud.

The suspect then fled on foot, according to officials.

Other officers arrived in the area and began searching for the man.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 66-year-old suspect of De Pere was eventually spotted crossing an A.T.V. trail and was arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.