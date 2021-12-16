NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Marinette Co. deputies searching for man with multiple charges against him

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with several charges against him.

According to deputies, the suspect identified as, Brady Peeters, is wanted on multiple charges including:

  • First degree reckless homicide-deliver drugs
  • Possession with intent to deliver narcotic drugs
  • Possession with Intent to deliver heroin
  • Possession with intent to deliver cocaine
  • Possession of drug parahernalia

Residents who may have more information on the whereabouts of Brady Peeters are asked to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Grace Grill

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Ravens

Inside Skinny: Fanlocks