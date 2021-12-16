Marinette Co. deputies searching for man with multiple charges against him

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with several charges against him.

According to deputies, the suspect identified as, Brady Peeters, is wanted on multiple charges including:

First degree reckless homicide-deliver drugs

Possession with intent to deliver narcotic drugs

Possession with Intent to deliver heroin

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession of drug parahernalia

Residents who may have more information on the whereabouts of Brady Peeters are asked to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.