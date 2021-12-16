Marinette Co. deputies searching for man with multiple charges against him

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with several charges against him.
According to deputies, the suspect identified as, Brady Peeters, is wanted on multiple charges including:
- First degree reckless homicide-deliver drugs
- Possession with intent to deliver narcotic drugs
- Possession with Intent to deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to deliver cocaine
- Possession of drug parahernalia
Residents who may have more information on the whereabouts of Brady Peeters are asked to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.