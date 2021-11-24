Marinette Co. hosts series of blood drives, when you can donate

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – As The American Red Cross continues to grapple with the ongoing emergency blood shortage, donors are being urged to donate before flu-season hits.

As the temperature drops and the holidays roll around, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning residents about a potential spike in flu cases this year. This spike in illnesses will limit the number of eligible blood donors causing concern about the impact that could have on the already low blood supply.

Officials will be hosting a series of blood drives throughout the month of November and into December noting that residents who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, are still eligible to donate so long as they are symptom-free.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities happening in Northeast Wisconsin include:

November 29, 2021 St. Augustine in Wausaukee, located at 507 Church Street, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

November 30, 2021 Goodman Town Hall in Goodman, located at 506 Mill Street, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

December 6, 2021 New Life Church in Crivitz, located at 115 US-141, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 7, 2021 St Thomas Aquinas Academy in Marinette, located at 1200 Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Donors will need to meet the following criteria in order to donate:

Bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states must weigh at least 110 pounds and need to be in generally good health.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. Residents can schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who donate blood around the Thanksgiving holiday, from Nov. 24 through the 28th, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.