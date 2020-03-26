Marinette Co. investigating after police impersonator stops driver to check ‘Safer At Home’ permit

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public law enforcement will not be doing compliance checks as part of Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order after receiving a report of a police impersonator pulled someone over in Wausaukee Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect pulled a driver over by Cement Hill and wanted to see the driver’s work permit. The suspect was reportedly driving a dark SUV and had blue, flashing strobe lights in the headlight area.

The suspect was described as about 5’10,” 190 pounds, and was not believed to be wearing a uniform. They did have a flashlight and the victim says they were unable to see beyond it. The suspect never asked for a driver’s license or registration.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says this is the second complaint they have received of a police impersonator. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating a report of a police impersonator as well.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.

“Officers wear many different color uniforms, our deputies wear black, most city officers wear blue or a combination of blue/grey. Wisconsin DNR wears blue/black combo. There are some plainclothes deputies/officers but all should have their badge clearly visible and prepared to identify themselves,” Marinette County Sheriff adds.

Under Gov. Evers’ Safer At Home order, there is no need for a permit while you are traveling to and from work, the grocery store, or any other destination. For more information, click below:

