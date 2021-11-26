Marinette Co. Sheriff trying to identify three men after incident at exotic dance club

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking to identify three individuals following an incident in the parking lot of an exotic dance club in Northern Wisconsin.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 19 around 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to the Northpoint Exotic Dance Club for a reported incident in the parking lot.

Three men reportedly left the scene before authorities arrived. The individuals were in a smaller 4-door sedan that is possibly green in color.

Northpoint Exotic Dance Club is located at N2085 Vernon Hills Drive in Peshtigo.

No additional details were provided. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeremiah Haile at 715-732-7609.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.