Marinette Co. Sheriff’s ask public for help searching for alleged burglar

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possible suspect in a burglary.

Deputies say the location of the burglary was on Hatchery Road (north of Camp Bird off Caldron Falls Rd). They are searching for the person in the picture shown below.

Courtesy: Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

If you know any information about the burglary and who this person is, the Marinette Sheriff’s Office asks you to call them at (715) 732 – 7627 or Crimestoppers at (800) 427 – 5857. You can also leave an online tip here.