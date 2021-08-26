NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Marinette Co. Sheriff’s compliance check finds 21% of businesses sold alcohol to minors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office checked 38 businesses throughout the county and found that eight of them (21%) sold alcohol to minors.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 they partner with the Marinette County Health Department to do Underage Alcohol Compliance checks across the county. The checks were done at local businesses that sell alcohol to drink off-site.

When the checks were completed, authorities found that eight out of the 38 businesses checked had sold alcohol to a minor.

The 21% fail rate is the highest recorded since 2016 when it was 46%. The percentages for the last five years is as follows:

  • 2016 – 46%
  • 2017 – 19%
  • 2018 – 18%
  • 2019 – 11%
  • 2020- N/A due to COVID

The Marinette County Sheriff’s says the purpose of the checks is to be more proactive and stop the sale of alcohol to minors.

There was no information on what eight businesses failed the check. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history

Pat Connaughton Wins Golf Outing

Neil Seering's Adversity

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview