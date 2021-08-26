Marinette Co. Sheriff’s compliance check finds 21% of businesses sold alcohol to minors

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office checked 38 businesses throughout the county and found that eight of them (21%) sold alcohol to minors.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 they partner with the Marinette County Health Department to do Underage Alcohol Compliance checks across the county. The checks were done at local businesses that sell alcohol to drink off-site.

When the checks were completed, authorities found that eight out of the 38 businesses checked had sold alcohol to a minor.

The 21% fail rate is the highest recorded since 2016 when it was 46%. The percentages for the last five years is as follows:

2016 – 46%

2017 – 19%

2018 – 18%

2019 – 11%

2020- N/A due to COVID

The Marinette County Sheriff’s says the purpose of the checks is to be more proactive and stop the sale of alcohol to minors.

There was no information on what eight businesses failed the check. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.