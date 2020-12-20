NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Marinette Co. Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police compete during charity food drive event

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office hauled multiple trucks filled with donations of groceries and household items for the Salvation Army Food Pantry on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were challenged by the Michigan State Police to participate in the annual “Stuff the Blue Goose & Stuff the Sheriff’ charity food drive event held at Jacks Fresh Market in Marinette.

During the event, both agencies raced against one another to fill their vehicles with donations which would be taken to the Salvation Army Food Pantry.

Deputies say that multiple vehicles were filled and are now thanking all the communities who donated items to make the event so successful.

