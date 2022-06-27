CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Soup to Nuts, a staple well known for its famous turtle sundaes and all-in-one-room service in northeast Wisconsin, is going under new management.

According to a post on the business’s Facebook, it’s the end of an era for the memorable Crivitz location, which was first established in 2003 on Henriette Ave.

Known for its combination of a gift shop, restaurant, and ice cream shop with an old-fashioned Soda Fountain, the post on June 25, 2022, said the building had been sold.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our friends and customers and employees for making our time at Soup to Nuts a very memorable life time experience. Its been fun, but we’re happy to be able to retire and spend time traveling and enjoying our grandkids.” Jerry and Cindy with Soup to Nuts

What’s next?

According to Soup to Nuts, the new owners will be opening ‘soon’ under a new name – Hummingbird Cafe. The new owners are even making the space their own right now, and are remodeling the place.

Overall, Soup to Nuts thanked everyone for all of the kindness and friendship it felt and wished the new owners well in their new adventure.