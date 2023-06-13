SILVER CLIFF, Wis. (WFRV) – The community of Silver Cliff is still picking up the pieces one year after a tornado devastated the Marinette County town.

They are currently making progress on building a new fire station after they had to demolish their old building because of the damage.

The town is currently using a shop building to house its fire trucks and run station operations.

Chief Alan Walesh says despite the less-than-ideal circumstances, the crew has been optimistic.

“It makes it a little difficult. You can’t do anything inside because there’s no room to do anything inside. We barely have enough room to get the trucks in, but I think the guys are handling it very well,” Walesh says.

The town hopes to rebuild the fire station at its former location, but it will cost about $3.2 million. Silver Cliff already has $1.2 million from donations and insurance and is hoping to secure the remaining amount through a grant and other state funding.

Town Chairman Bruce Weber says, “People from around the area, they see slow progress, and they wonder what you’re doing. We just want to assure everybody that things are moving along as they should be. It’s just a long process to get things done.”

In addition to rebuilding the fire station, the town plans to finish landscaping, so they can use the new land to expand their parks.

Even though it will take a long time for things to get back to normal in Silver Cliff, Weber says it has been great seeing the community work together to pick up the pieces.

“People still come up here every day and drive around these buildings and this area to see the progress that we’re making and what we’re doing and ask how they can help, so the community has been just awesome,” Weber says.

The town expects to have the funding for the fire station by the end of July.