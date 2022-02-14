Marinette Co. tractor dealership thanks for support following 'destructive' fire

BEAVER, Wis. (WFRV) – A tractor dealership in Marinette County had its phone service is restored and plan to operate out of their rear building following a ‘destructive’ fire.

According to the Pound Volunteer Fire Department, on Feb. 10 around 6:45 p.m., they were sent to a structure fire at Jake’s Sales & Service that was described as a heavy fire due to oil and property inside the building. Multiple resources were used to help fight the fire.

Authorities say they pumped about 324,000 gallons of water from two municipal fill sites and one rural fill site. The fire was so extensive it took twelve water tenders, two ladder trucks, two engine companies and fifty firefighters to put it out.

The nearby pole building was saved, however, the main shop is a ‘total loss’. The DNR was also notified of the amount of oil that mixed with their water in an attempt to prevent runoff into nearby water.

The last unit left the scene at 2:35 a.m. and crews returned at 5:30 a.m. for a minor rekindle and then left again at 6:15 a.m.

Jake’s Sales & Service posted that their phones are now back in service following their destructive fire. They mention that they will be working/operating out of the rear building.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.