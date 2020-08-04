Marinette County Group Home Association explores project to expand recovery housing

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Group Home Association shared it is exploring a project to expand recovery housing in the tri-city area.

After receiving an $8,000 Alcohol and Other Drugs Fund Grant from M&M Community Foundation, the Board of Directors say they were inspired to use this funding to find ways to better serve those recovering from substance abuse within the community.

Member of the Board of Directors Ivy Sutek shared, “Our vision is to expand services in order to better serve our communities and make recovery housing more accessible to those people struggling with addictions.”

The Board of Directors add they hope to receive support from the community of this proposed project, and have already been assisted by local contractors in exploring opportunities for an additional facility.

“I am so grateful to the M&M Community Foundation for their generous donation. It is the

first step in helping our community provide a seamless transition to long term recovery,”

says Pam Losinski, Marinette County Group Home Association Administrator.

