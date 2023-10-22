ATHELSTANE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Marinette County where deputies expect speed to be a factor.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call of a crash on Perch Lake Road near Nelson Road in the Town of Athelstane around 8:50 a.m. on October 21.

An investigation revealed that 22-year-old Robert Perry was heading west on Perch Lake Road and reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, leading to Perry’s vehicle hitting an embankment and going “airborne into some trees.”

Perry sustained fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead by the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies say that excessive speed and failure to negotiate the corner appear to have been factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner.