GOODMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Marinette County reportedly died after a crash on US Highway 8 Monday evening.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on November 6 around 5:20 p.m., a report came in of a crash on US Highway 8 in the Town of Goodman. Officials say that it was reported that one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Authorities say that the investigation showed that a vehicle was pulling onto US Highway 8 and failed to yield the right of way to a partially-loaded dump truck. The driver died from the injuries he got from the crash.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 69-year-old John Benzow from Goodman. The driver of the dump truck was not injured, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation. The release mentioned that this is the sixth traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2023.

No additional information was provided.