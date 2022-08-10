NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8.

According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident on Don Champman Road in the Town of Niagara around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers obtained information and located him in an abandoned cabin just outside of town.

Otto is being held at the Marinette County Jail on charges of sexual assault of a child, child enticement, felony bail jumping, and resisting/obstructing law enforcement.

Additional charges may be filed in the coming days pending additional interviews and other investigative procedures that have yet to be completed.

Local 5 News will keep you updated as this investigation continues.