Marinette County-owned land opening for camping

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County forest lands will open to camping starting on Friday, May 22.

Camping was originally prohibited in April amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Officials say an annual forest camping sticker is required to camp on Marinette County Forest Lands. The stickers, which cost $20, can be purchased at the Marinette County Forestry Office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse in Marinette between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday or at one of the vendors identified on the Marinette County website.

Marinette County residents and visitors should continue to practice physical distancing and good personal hygiene as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to Marinette County officials.

They offer the following guidelines:

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available.

Avoid touching your face.

Keep 6 feet of distance from others.

Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. If you develop symptoms, stay home, and call your health care provider to see how you can get tested.

Wear a mask when you have to go out to public places.

Do not gather with others outside of your family group.

Please keep your campsite and surrounding area free of all debris and trash. Leave the County Forest Lands as clean if not cleaner than you found it.

