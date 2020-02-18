1  of  27
Marinette County sex offenders target of scam calls

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sex offenders are reportedly being scammed, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says sex offenders are being contacted by telephone, told they are in non-compliance, and that they owe money.

Scammers then tell the sex offenders that they must call a telephone number that takes them to a recording posing as the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say neither the Sheriff’s Office or the Department of Corrections will make these calls.

The Sheriff’s Office says they continue to investigate the scam. The public is reminded not to send money or provide personal information to anyone over the phone.

