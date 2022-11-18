MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County recently conducted underage alcohol compliance checks of local businesses, over 10 of which had violated Wisconsin laws.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the county-wide compliance checks were conducted on November 12, and were executed at 61 local businesses that sell alcohol for ‘off-site consumption’.

Authorities say that of the 61 businesses checked, 11 of which had reportedly violated state law and allegedly sold alcohol to minors.

Sales percentages for the last five years include:

2017: 19%

2018: 18%

2019: 11%

2020: No checks conducted due to COVID

2021: 21%

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside the Marinette Police Department and the Marinette County Health Department.

No other information was provided.