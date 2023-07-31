LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a deadly UTV crash that happened on Sunday.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on July 30 around 4:30 p.m., a call came in reporting a single UTV crash on Right of Way Road in the Town of Lake. The call reportedly mentioned that two people were injured.

Officials say that the investigation showed that the UTV was driven by a 54-year-old man from Porterfield. The driver allegedly ‘appeared’ to have overcorrected after going into the ravel of a shoulder and went into a ditch.

The UTV reportedly rolled over in the ditch. The diver reportedly died from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was reportedly ejected during the crash and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that alcohol and a failure to maintain control appear to be factors in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

This is the third traffic fatality in Marinette County this year, according to the officials.