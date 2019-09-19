Marinette County Sheriff conducting death investigation, public not in danger

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Suave says a death investigation is underway but there is no need for the public to be alarmed.

According to Suave, an elderly woman was found dead in the Town of Peshtigo on State Highway 64.

Deputies arrived at the scene Wednesday afternoon and conducted their investigation into the evening.

Suave says an autopsy was completed Thursday morning, but expects the results of the investigation to take some time.

Deputies are not looking for a suspect, and the public is not in any danger.