Marinette County Sheriff investigating possible animal abuse

MARINETTE CO., Wis. (WFRV) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a cat came out of a truck on Highway 41.

Officials say a Marinette County Highway employee saw the cat come out of a window the truck while traveling south on HWY 41 near the Schacht Road exit.

The cat survived but was injured and taken to Countryside Veterinary Clinic where it is being treated for those injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cat is a male domestic shorthair and is about 2-years-old.

The truck in the photos is believed to be the truck the cat came out of while traveling south on the highway. The vehicle did not stop when the cat came out of the window.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact The Sheriff’s Office through Dispatch at 715-732-7627 or Crimestoppers.