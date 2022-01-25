NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Marinette County Sheriff will not seek 4th term

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve announced that he will not seek a fourth term, and will head into retirement after his current term.

According to officials, Sheriff Sauve announced to the County Board that he will not seek a fourth term as the Marinette County Sheriff.

The current term will expire on Jan. 2, 2023. Sauve said he will continue to be involved until his term expires. Following his term, Sauve says he will move on to retirement.

In a statement he said the following:

It has been my high honor to have been elected and re-elected as the Marinette County Sheriff. I will always be grateful to the good people of this County for this opportunity.

Marintte County Sheriff Jerry Sauve

Sauve also said that announcing his decision to not seek a fourth term gives time for those interested in this position to apply.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights