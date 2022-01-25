Marinette County Sheriff will not seek 4th term

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve announced that he will not seek a fourth term, and will head into retirement after his current term.

According to officials, Sheriff Sauve announced to the County Board that he will not seek a fourth term as the Marinette County Sheriff.

The current term will expire on Jan. 2, 2023. Sauve said he will continue to be involved until his term expires. Following his term, Sauve says he will move on to retirement.

In a statement he said the following:

It has been my high honor to have been elected and re-elected as the Marinette County Sheriff. I will always be grateful to the good people of this County for this opportunity. Marintte County Sheriff Jerry Sauve

Sauve also said that announcing his decision to not seek a fourth term gives time for those interested in this position to apply.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.