CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northeast Wisconsin are looking to identify a person involved in an incident at a family farm in Marinette County.

According to a Facebook post, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a person that was allegedly involved in an incident at the Dudkiewicz Farm, just west of the Village of Crivitz.

The photos provided were taken around 12:29 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 732-7627, or you can remain anonymous and submit a tip through Crimestoppers at 800-427-5857.