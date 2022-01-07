NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office selling reloader equipment

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for new reloader equipment? Well, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is auctioning off its surplus equipment.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says they are putting surplus equipment up for auction.

Multiple items are up for auction including:

  • Dillon Precision Super 1050 Ammo Reloader
  • Winchester Large Piso Primers (2500)
  • Smokeless Rifle Powder
  • Smokeless Pistol Powder
  • CCI Small Rifle Primers (1000)
  • Winchester Large Pistol Primers (1000)
  • Federal Small Rifle Primers (1000)

The auctions end on Jan. 13.

  • Photo courtesy of Marinette County Sheriff
  • Photo courtesy of Marinette County Sheriff

To view the items or place a bid, visit this website.

