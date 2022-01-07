Marinette County Sheriff’s Office selling reloader equipment

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for new reloader equipment? Well, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is auctioning off its surplus equipment.

Multiple items are up for auction including:

Dillon Precision Super 1050 Ammo Reloader

Winchester Large Piso Primers (2500)

Smokeless Rifle Powder

Smokeless Pistol Powder

CCI Small Rifle Primers (1000)

Winchester Large Pistol Primers (1000)

Federal Small Rifle Primers (1000)

The auctions end on Jan. 13.

To view the items or place a bid, visit this website.