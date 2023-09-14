(WFRV) – A Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin says it used a drone during the early morning hours on September 12 to safely find 10 missing horses.

According to a Facebook post from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say they first received a call at 4:00 a.m. for what was a near collision with a horse in the roadway on County Highway G.

Deputies did respond to the call and said they were unable to locate the animal before another call came in at 5:14 a.m. from around the same area but eventually dropped.

Authorities say a third 911 call came in at 5:29 a.m. reporting that horses were once again in the roadway.

Deputies responded to this call and found two horses as a truck came through the area and had a “slight collision” with a horse that hit the truck’s mirror. The horse was not injured in the collision.

Officials then learned that an additional 8 horses were also missing in the area and by use of a drone, they were able to safely find the remaining horses in a wooded area.

Deputies report that the owner of the horses was able to load them into a trailer and take them back home before the horses were able to get hurt or potentially hurt others on the roadway.