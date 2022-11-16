MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin want to make sure residents are aware of a recent scam involving the purchase of bitcoin.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a scam that is circulating. The scam reportedly involves bitcoin.

Officials described the scam as citizens having their computer screens locked with a phone number to call. Then, there are instructions to withdraw money from the bank and put it into a bitcoin machine.

Citizens are told to stay on the phone with the caller and not speak to anyone else during the process.

The following statement was provided by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office:

THIS IS A SCAM. DO NOT send money, give out credit or debit card account information, social security numbers or any other personal information at all. DO NOT purchase and send gift cards or send bitcoin to anyone you do not know personally. Ask them to call the Sheriff or just hang up on them. Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided.