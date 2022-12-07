MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – After going through five weeks of extensive training, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new ‘partner in crime,’ K9 Vinny.
Vinny is a Belgian Malinois provided by Double Dutch Kennels in Delevan, Wisconsin.
Deputies say that Vinny and his handler, Deputy Chad Haws, recently went through “five weeks of extensive training where they trained on illegal drug detection, case law, article and person search, and apprehension.”
In a Facebook post shared by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, it states that Vinny was made possible by many donations, including:
- Marinette County Canine Partners
- Mark Zeitler Memorial Inc.
- Iron Band Dogs – Pembine
- Niagara Lions Club
- Niagara Knights of Columbus
- Uncle Mike’s Corner Pub and Grill.
- And so many more
Throughout the years our K9 program has been supported by so many, we truly appreciate the support all who have given to our program and help make our communities a safer place to live, work, and play.Marinette County Sheriff’s Office
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office states that Deputy Haws and K9 Vinny are now on the road working nights.