Marinette Fire to receive additional medical supplies with the help of community fund

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Through the help of an area community fund, the Marinette Fire Department will be able to purchase additional medical and trauma supplies.

The Fire Department received $2,015 from the M&M Area Community Foundation Fund.

Assistance Chief Randy Pecard, who oversees the EMS division of the Fire Department was extremely appreciative;

“This grant will allow us to upgrade our medical equipment in such a fashion so that both response engines will have the same medical equipment in the same spots in the same type of bag for quick access and application.”

Funding was made available through charitable contributions of local donors.