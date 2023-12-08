MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette Firefighter who was injured while trying to save several pets during a fire at a home received a hero’s welcome back.

Jason Lemire was the firefighter who had to be transported to St. Mary’s in Milwaukee for the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Authorities say that Lemire was attempting to rescue pets that were still trapped inside the home when he suffered burn injuries due to a flashover, otherwise known as an instance of a fire spreading very rapidly across a gap because of intense heat.

The City of Peshtigo Fire Department posted a video of a full firetruck escort on its Facebook page, welcoming Lemire back home.

“We are glad you are back home with your family and friends,” stated officials on the City of Peshtigo Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Several community members also commented on the post welcoming Lemire back.

“What a wonderful community we live in,” said Brandy S. “Glad you’re home safely.”

No additional details were provided.