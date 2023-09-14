MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, both from Marinette, were arrested early Thursday morning as a result of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to a release from the Marinette Police Department, a search warrant was carried out at 7:20 a.m. in Marinette by the Marinette Special Response Team.

As a result, a 55-year-old Marinette man was taken into custody for possession of child pornography and drug-related charges.

One 55-year-old Marinette woman was also arrested at the scene for drug charges. The names of both people involved are being withheld while awaiting formal charges from the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities currently say there is no threat to the public.

No other details on this incident are available at this time. Local Five will update this story as more information is released.