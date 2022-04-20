MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Marinette was arrested on multiple charges after he barricaded himself in a bedroom and threatened that he was ‘willing to use’ a firearm.

According to the Marinette Police Department, on April 19, around 7:15 p.m., officers were trying to arrest a 25-year-old man on an outstanding felony warrant. The man reportedly fled on foot into his residence and barricaded himself in a bedroom.

He allegedly threatened that he had a gun and mentioned that he was willing to use it. Negotiators were able to get the man to surrender himself peacefully.

The suspect was taken to the Marinette County Jail on multiple felony charges. The name of the suspect was not released. Officials say that the man is reportedly from Marinette.

The investigation is still ongoing and no additional information was released at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story.