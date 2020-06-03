NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Marinette man dies after motorcycle versus deer collision

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 50-year-old man is dead after colliding with a deer while riding a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon in Oconto County.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a motorcycle versus deer accident on US 41 near CTH A in the Town of Little River shortly before 8 p.m.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Deputies arriving on scene determined a motorcycle, operated by the 50-year-old man from Marinette was traveling north on US 41 near CTH A when he struck the deer. The collision caused the man to lose control and tip the motorcycle on its side.

The man and his passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Marinette, were injured and transported to a Green Bay hospital by ambulance. Authorities say the man died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident. The condition of the teenager is unknown at this time.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"