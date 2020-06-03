Marinette man dies after motorcycle versus deer collision

LITTLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 50-year-old man is dead after colliding with a deer while riding a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon in Oconto County.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a motorcycle versus deer accident on US 41 near CTH A in the Town of Little River shortly before 8 p.m.

Deputies arriving on scene determined a motorcycle, operated by the 50-year-old man from Marinette was traveling north on US 41 near CTH A when he struck the deer. The collision caused the man to lose control and tip the motorcycle on its side.

The man and his passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Marinette, were injured and transported to a Green Bay hospital by ambulance. Authorities say the man died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident. The condition of the teenager is unknown at this time.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

