Marinette Marine names retired Navy captain as new CEO

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fincantieri Marinette Marine announced a new CEO that will take over starting July 7.

According to officials, Mark Vandroff will replace Jan Allman, who has been in charge since 2014. Vandroff is a retired Navy captain and has been with Fincantieri Marine Group since early in 2021.

Vandroff was previously the senior vice president of business development.

“Our company’s continued growth afforded us an opportunity to expand our senior leadership team and to better organize to exceed our customer’s needs,” said Dario Deste, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group.

Vandroff reportedly spent over 30 years in the Navy and has a B.S. in Physics from the United States Naval Academy and an M.S. in Applied Physics from Johns Hopkins University.

The company also thanked Jan for her dedication and hard work.

“On behalf of Marinette Marine’s board of directors, I want to thank Jan for her dedication and hard work,” said Gary Roughead, retired Navy CNO and now chairman of the Marinette board.

Allman accepted a promotion and will serve in her new role in FMG’s Green Bay office as senior vice president of public affairs and community relations.