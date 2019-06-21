Marinette Marine receives federal grant to improve shipyard

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — With 12 buildings and 550,000 square-feet of production space, Fincantieri Marinette Marine has been a major role player with the U.S. Navy.
On Thursday, Marinette Marine was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration to help make additional upgrades to the shipyards.
The grant is designed to help shipyards repair and modernize equipment, improve efficiency and increase productivity. For Marinette Marine, it will also help build an additional building to support the anticipated production of the Multi-Mission Surface Combatant and future ships.
In addition, they plan to acquire and install three additional 100-ton bridge cranes.
Currently, they are in competition with three other shipbuilders for the right to design the first guided missile frigate (FFG(X)) – the first of its kind. The competition is expected to wrap up in late 2020.