NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Marinette, Menominee counties experiencing power outages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SATURDAY 12/11/2021 7:50 a.m.

(WFRV) – As the winter storm continues into Saturday morning, two counties located in the Northwoods region are experiencing power outages, according to the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) outage map.

As of 8:15 a.m., the WPS outage map reports that over 7,000 customers in both Marinette and Menominee counties are without power.

The WPS outage map states that 2,426 customers in Menominee County and 5,047 customers in Marinette are all being affected by the outage.

The source of the power outage has not yet been determined. Crews are reportedly responding to the scene. Local 5 will continue updating this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom prevails in top 3 battle, Notre Dame wins on buzzer beater

Appleton East sweeps Kaukauna, Oshkosh North boys grab road win

De Pere dominates Pulaski

Game of the Week: West De Pere survives Xavier comeback in wild win

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls; Denmark boys grab conference wins

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls grab conference wins