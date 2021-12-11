Marinette, Menominee counties experiencing power outages

SATURDAY 12/11/2021 7:50 a.m.

(WFRV) – As the winter storm continues into Saturday morning, two counties located in the Northwoods region are experiencing power outages, according to the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) outage map.

As of 8:15 a.m., the WPS outage map reports that over 7,000 customers in both Marinette and Menominee counties are without power.

The WPS outage map states that 2,426 customers in Menominee County and 5,047 customers in Marinette are all being affected by the outage.

The source of the power outage has not yet been determined. Crews are reportedly responding to the scene. Local 5 will continue updating this story as it progresses.