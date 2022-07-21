MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Marinette want the public to know that the reports on social media of an active shooter at the mall are false.

According to the Marinette Police Department, there were reports about shots fired and an active shooter at the mall. However, authorities say that this is ‘false information’.

On July 17 around 1:15 a.m., officers were sent to the 2000 block of Hall Avenue for a report of shots fired from a vehicle. Bullets reportedly entered an occupied residence and police later identified a suspect.

Three days later on July 20, the suspect was found and a traffic stop was done on his vehicle. The suspect was identified as a 44-year-old man from Missouri. He was reportedly taken into custody.

Evidence connected to the shooting was later found.

Police also responded to a separate shots fired incident on July 19 around 8 p.m. at the area of Red Arrow Park. The person responsible was later identified as a 31-year-old man from Marinette.

Charges were reportedly forwarded to the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office.

The two shooting incidents were reportedly not related and the investigations are ongoing.

As of this time, no additional details were released. Local 5 will continue to update this story.